Russian tourist killed by shark on holiday in Egypt

A 23-year-old Russian man has died after being attacked and eaten by a tiger shark yesterday during a holiday in Egypt.

In a disturbing video taken from the Dream Beach hotel in Hurghada, Vladimir Popov is heard shouting 'Papa, Papa' as the predator circled him repeatedly in the water before launching several attacks.

His father, Yury Popov, originally from Russia, told the 112 media outlet: "We went to the beach to relax. My son was attacked by a shark, it all happened in seconds."

"What kind of help can you give? This meat grinder happened in 20 seconds, he was just dragged under the water."

He added: "This is an absolutely ridiculous coincidence, because it is a safe beach. There are ships and yachts aro

und. It's never happened there. They usually attack on wild beaches. It's just some kind of evil fate."

According to witnesses, rescuers tried to save Popov but by the time they got there, the shark had already gotten him.

As the shark got closer, onlookers could be heard shouting for Popov to swim away. In another clip, a woman repeatedly said "Oh my God, oh my God" as she watched the horror unfold.

The Egyptian authorities confirmed the shark has been handed over for research to find out the causes of its behaviour and identify whether the animal is related to one that 'caused several previous accidents'.

A 46-mile stretch of the coastline was closed following the incident and will remain so until Sunday.

