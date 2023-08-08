3 more children in Syria kidnapped by YPG/PKK terror group

Local sources have accused the YPG/PKK terrorist organization operating in Syria of forcibly abducting three children, subsequently enlisting them into their armed ranks.

On Tuesday, the YPG/PKK seized two 14-year-olds, identified as M.A.H. and A.F., from the Manbij district in Syria's Aleppo province, as reported by Redor al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition group known as the "Independent Kurdish Order," in a statement to Anadolu Agency.

The same day, the terror group also abducted a 15-year-old named Z.S. from the Sheikh Maqsood district in Aleppo.

Contrary to established agreements with the United Nations, the YPG/PKK consistently kidnaps or detains youngsters, forcibly separating them from their families. These minors are then subjected to training within designated camps, molding them into combatants, which blatantly violates international norms.

According to a UN report, the YPG/PKK managed to conscript more than 1,200 children in 2022.

In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave apprehension regarding the utilization of children as soldiers by the PKK. He urged them to immediately cease this practice and to release all children currently within their ranks.

Over the course of its 35-year-long campaign of terror against Turkey, the PKK – recognized as a terrorist entity by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union – has caused the tragic demise of over 40,000 individuals, including innocent women, children, and even infants.

The YPG serves as the Syrian extension of this organization.

