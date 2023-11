British-Palestinian surgeon to MEMO: Gaza healthcare system was targeted by Israel In an interview with Middle East Monitor, Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon, shared distressing insights about attacks on medical staff and facilities in Gaza. He described a missile strike on a hospital where he worked, which tragically killed 3 doctors. Abu Sitta further revealed that over 160 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, had been killed, often when their homes were targeted. This deliberate targeting has devastated Gaza's healthcare system, a critical concern for the 37,000 injured and the overall infrastructure destruction. Professor Abu Sitta highlighted the dual impact of these attacks: ‘hindering access to medical care for the injured and contributing to Gaza's transformation into an uninhabitable place, driving survivors to leave.’