Prominent Gaza writer and activist Prof. Refaat Al-Areer killed in Israeli air strike

Prof. Refaat Al-Areer, a prominent writer, poet, and activist from Gaza, tragically lost his life in an Israeli air strike on his sister’s home. The devastating attack also claimed the lives of his brother, sister, and her four children. Prof. Al-Areer, a key figure in Gaza, devoted his life to raising awareness about the region’s situation globally. Following his death, social media users widely shared one of his previous interviews, in which he stated, ‘We have nothing to lose.’

December 7, 2023 at 11:10 pm

