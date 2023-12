Israeli air strikes killed over 70 civilians at refugee camps in Gaza Last night, Israeli warplanes conducted a devastating assault with over 50 air strikes on Al-Maghazi, Al-Bureij, and Al-Nuseirat refugee camps in Gaza. At least 70 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the air strikes on Christmas night. The horrific scenes include a two-week-old baby killed in the onslaught.