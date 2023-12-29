Turkiye raises monthly minimum wage by 49% for 2024

Turkiye’s monthly minimum wage will be 17,002 Turkish lira ($578.31) in 2024, Labour Minister Vedat Isikhan said on Wednesday, marking a 49 per cent increase from July levels and a 100 per cent hike from January, Reuters reports.

According to the news wire, Turkiye’s annual inflation rate edged up to 61.98 per cent in November, its highest level this year but just shy of expectations, signalling that an aggressive rate-hiking cycle may be beginning to cool demand.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51 per cent in October 2022. This year, the lira has so far lost some 35 per cent of its value, compounding the cost of living crisis for Turks.

