Israeli officer admits captain kidnapped Palestinian baby amid Gaza war A close friend of an Israeli soldier says he found a crying baby in Gaza during Israel’s assault on the city and took her to Israel. On Israel’s Army Radio, Shahar Mendelson, a close friend of the Israeli captain Harel Itach who recently died in combat in Gaza, told Israeli journalist Yael Dan that Itach took the Gazan baby to Israel, presumably after her entire family was killed by Israeli forces.