Houthi leader says Houthi attacks paralysed Israeli ports in occupied territories Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said Houthis will continue to target vessels in the Red Sea due to Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza. In a BBC interview on Friday, he said Houthi attacks have paralysed Israeli maritime transport. When questioned about whether Houthis were concerned Israel would retaliate beyond its borders, he accused the media of scaremongering on Israel’s behalf and making them out to seem like ‘an invincible army’. Houthis in Yemen have forced at least 12 shipping companies to suspend operations through the Red Sea. Houthi attacks have rerouted a significant portion of global trade by forcing freight companies to sail around Africa, resulting in higher costs and delays for energy, food and consumer goods deliveries. Houthis warned they will block passage of Israel-bound ships of any nationality unless Gaza gets the food and medicines it needs, as a show of support and solidarity with Palestine.