UK Foreign Secretary calls for immediate pause in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made a firm call for an ‘immediate pause in the fighting’ in Gaza during his discussions in Jerusalem and Ramallah. His visit highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians amidst the ongoing conflict, advocating for the opening of more crossing points into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of crucial aid and safeguard medical facilities and staff.

January 25, 2024 at 6:54 pm

