Japan defence firm ends pact with Israel military tech company following World Court ruling

A Japanese defence and aviation company, on Tuesday, announced it is ending a strategic cooperation pact with Israeli military tech company, Elbit Systems, in the wake of last month’s interim International Court of Justice ruling on Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We have currently suspended any new activities related to the Memorandum of Understanding and plan to terminate the Memorandum by the end of February,” said Hachimura Tsuyoshi, the chief Financial Officer of Itochu Aviation.

The partnership was established at the request of the Japanese Defence Ministry as deemed necessary for national security and the Japan’s Self-Defence Forces, he told an earnings press conference.

On the 26 January World Court ruling, Hachimura said Tokyo supports the Court’s role, and thus is cutting off the pact this month.

In March 2023, Itochu signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with Elbit Systems, an Israeli military technology and defence equipment manufacturer.

Companies under the umbrella of Itochu Corp. have overseas investments in various sectors, including energy, finance, defence, chemistry, communication, food, textiles and construction.

The UN Court, on 26 January, found South Africa’s claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible. The Court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and to improve the humanitarian situation.

The statement noted that an international team was formed to follow Israeli crimes committed in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on 7 October that killed at least 27,585 Palestinians and injured 66,978 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

