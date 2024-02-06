UN chief appoints independent panel to evaluate UNRWA

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, yesterday appointed an independent panel to evaluate the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

This came as the Israeli government leads a smear campaign against the UN agency, claiming that about 12 of its 30,000 employees in Gaza participated in the attack carried out by the Palestinian resistance on Israeli military sites and towns on 7 October. To date, some 18 countries and the EU have suspended funding to the agency which provides essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees.

The independent panel will be led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who will work with three European research organisations, namely the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr Michelsen Institute in Norway and the Danish Institute for Human Rights, the UN said in a statement.

The investigation aims to “assess whether the agency is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made.”

On Sunday, UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said the UN agency is paying the price for raising its voice in drawing attention to the plight of the residents of the Gaza Strip, and to the “humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding before our eyes.”

OPINION: What is UNRWA, and why is Israel trying to have it closed down?

Last week, the agency warned that it may be forced to shut down by the end of February due to lack of funding.

Guterres said earlier that nine of those suspected of involvement in the attack had seen their employment contracts terminated, one of them had died, and the identity of the other two was now being verified.

Israel has repeatedly equated UNRWA staff with Hamas members in efforts to discredit them, providing no proof of the claims, while lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees. If the agency no longer exists, argues Israel, then the refugee issue must no longer exist, and the legitimate right for Palestinian refugees to return to their land will be unnecessary. Israel has denied that right of return since the late 1940s, even though its own membership of the UN was made conditional upon Palestinian refugees being allowed to return to their homes and land.