Egypt constructs an isolated gated area to host possible Gazan exodus Footage emerging from Rafah city in Sinai shows the construction works levelling the ground and creating a gated area on the borders with Gaza in fear of mass exodus of Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Initial information suggests an area of 21 square km has been cleared of the rubble of the houses of the indigenous people of Rafah, who were displaced their houses demolished during the Egyptian war against terrorism. 7-meter-high cement walls are being built to surround the highly-secured construction site. While observers see such preparations as a sign of a possible displacement of the Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt, Egyptian authorities are asserting that these precautions are standard procedures in the protection of Egyptian sovereignty.