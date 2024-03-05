Middle East Monitor
Thousands of Orthodox Jews reportedly leave Israel over conscription plans

Thousands of Orthodox Jews are reportedly leaving Israel after Prime Minister Netanyahu said his government would find a way to end exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews from Israeli military service.

March 5, 2024 at 1:07 pm

WATCH: Orthodox Jews block major Israeli highway in protest over calls for them to enlist in the army

 

