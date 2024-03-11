Israel Brigadier-General found guilty of blowing up university in Gaza, officially reprimanded

The Israeli army, on Monday, officially reprimanded its Brigadier-General for blowing up Al-Isra University in the northern Gaza Strip without prior approval from his superiors, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Brigadier-General Barak Hiram’s orders, Israeli forces blew up Al-Isra University on 18 January, which they had used as a military headquarters prior to its demolition.

Major-General, Yaron Finkelman, the Southern Region Commander of the Israeli Army, conducted a thorough investigation and presented the findings to Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army said in a statement on Monday.

The statement alleged that Hamas used the university building and its surroundings to attack Israeli forces, and the demolition was deemed illegal without the required permits.

According to the statement, the commander of the 99th Division, Hiram, has been officially reprimanded.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that Hiram ordered a tank strike on a house in the Be’er settlement on 7 October, which probably resulted in the deaths of some Israeli hostages.

On 1 February, Haaretz reported that Israeli commanders had instructed soldiers to burn houses in Gaza without legal authorisation.

The government press office in Gaza reported on 7 February that Israeli forces had burned 3,000 homes.

