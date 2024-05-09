US ship sails from Greek Cypriot administration to Gaza with aid

US-flagged ship, “Sagamore”, loaded with humanitarian aid, departed Thursday from the port of Larnaca in the Greek Cypriot administration for the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister, Konstantinos Kombos, said the aid will be unloaded onto the floating pier built by the US off the coast of the besieged Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Greek Cypriot administration announced in March that it created a sea corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with the support of many countries, including the EU and the US.

US President, Joe Biden, also announced the construction of a large floating pier off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas attack in October, which killed less than 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 78,500 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

