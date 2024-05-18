Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Spain prevents ships carrying weapons for Israel from docking in its ports

May 18, 2024 at 2:10 pm

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares​​​​​​​ attends EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on December 11, 2023. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares​​​​​​​ attends EU Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on December 11, 2023. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced that his country would not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock in its ports after Spain refused to allow a ship to dock in the port of Cartagena, southeast of the country.

The Spanish minister explained in a press conference in Brussels on Friday: “This is the first time we have done this because it is the first time we spotted a ship carrying a shipment of weapons to Israel that wants to dock in a Spanish port.”

Albares stressed that his country: “Will do the same thing with any ship carrying weapons to Israel that wishes to dock in a Spanish port. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will systematically reject these docking operations for a clear reason. The Middle East does not need more weapons, it needs more peace.”

Albares pointed out that the ship was the first ship prevented from docking in a Spanish port, noting this is consistent with the government’s decision not to grant licenses to export weapons to Israel since 7 October because Spain does not want to contribute to the war.

Read: Spain Premier says ‘Israel in a weaker position due to its response in Gaza’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending