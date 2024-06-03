Israel's Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of 'whitewashing' Gaza deal

A far-right Israeli coalition partner accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of trying to “whitewash” a deal to wind down the Gaza war that is being advanced by US President Joe Biden, and repeated a threat to quit the government, Reuters reported.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told his parliamentary faction that Netanyahu invited him to read the proposal but the premier’s aides twice failed to produce the document. Any plan must entail toppling Hamas, Ben-Gvir said.

Today, an Israeli government spokesperson quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that Biden, in advancing a plan to wind down the Gaza war, had published only some of the details.

“The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions,” spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel’s refusal to call off the bombing campaign in Gaza.

Read: Netanyahu says he will not halt Gaza war, disputes Biden’s ceasefire proposal