Ukraine recognises both Israel and Palestine, insists President Zelensky

Ukraine’s President has insisted that Kyiv recognises both Israel and Palestine, calling to an end to the Israeli offensive on Gaza and urging for a two-state solution.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore on Sunday, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, was asked a question by a journalist regarding Kyiv’s general support for Tel Aviv, particularly following the 7 October attacks by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas.

Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s offer to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip throughout Israel’s ongoing bombardment, and stressed that both periods should “not be mixed together”.

READ: The West must decide what to support: Israel’s genocide in Gaza or Ukraine’s war against Russia

Reiterating Ukraine’s official stance that “if Hamas terrorists attacked civilians on the first day of their attack on Israel, then Israel has the right to defend itself”, the President claimed that “when Israel was in Gaza and there was a humanitarian crisis, Ukraine said: Firstly, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Zelensky insisted that his government’s second position was that “we must respect international law. Thirdly, Ukraine recognises two states, both Israel and Palestine, and will do everything it can to convince Israel to stop, to end this conflict and prevent the suffering of civilians.”

He stressed that, in that regard, Ukraine is a “just country that recognises international laws and the UN Charter’. The President of the embattled European nation also stated that his government has invited both the Israeli and Palestinian sides to the upcoming global peace summit which is set to take place on 15-16 June in Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort.