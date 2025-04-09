Trump tells Netanyahu to ‘be reasonable’ in dispute with Turkiye in Syria

Donald Trump has told Benjamin Netanyahu that he “has to be reasonable” over any disputes he has with Turkiye in Syria, in the US president’s latest public disagreement with the Israeli prime minister in recent months.

Speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office as he hosted Netanyahu on Monday, Trump responded to a question about his administration’s stance towards Turkiye’s role in Syria by hailing his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Stating that he has “great relations” with Erdogan, Trump called his Turkish counterpart “a tough guy, and he’s very smart, and he did something that nobody was able to do” by helping former Syrian rebels overthrow the Assad regime on 8 December. “I said, congratulations, you’ve done what nobody’s been able to do in 2,000 years. You’ve taken over Syria with different names, but same thing.”

The US president then turned to Netanyahu sitting beside him and addressed the issue of the growing rivalry between Ankara and Tel Aviv within Syria, telling the Israeli premier: “If you have a problem with Turkiye, I really think you’re going to be able to work it out. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Turkiye and with their leader, and I think we’ll be able to work it out. So, I hope that’s not going to be a problem. I don’t think it will be a problem.”

He also told Netanyahu — who looked uncomfortable and exchanged glances with his delegation — that, “Any problem that you have with Turkiye, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you’re reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable.”

Trump’s remarks signal the latest tensions between him and the Israeli leader in recent months. Many pointed out that Netanyahu looked displeased and uncomfortable when Trump announced his Gaza “takeover” plan back in February, prompting suspicions that the US president wants to dominate in his relationship with the Israeli premier and undermine the occupation state’s foreign policy goals.

