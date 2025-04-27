Houthis shot down at least 7 multi-million-dollar drones in 6 weeks: Report

Houthis in Yemen have shot down at least seven multi-million-dollar American drones over the last six weeks, hindering US military objectives in the region, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials, Anadolu reports.

The downing of these drones, including MQ9 Reapers, has prevented the US from achieving its goal of air superiority over Yemen within 30 days, officials told CNN. This setback has complicated American efforts to move into “phase two” of its military operation.

According to the officials, Houthi forces have launched 77 one-way attack drones, 30 cruise missiles, 24 medium-range ballistic missiles, and 23 surface-to-air missiles targeting US forces, the Red Sea, or Israel over the last six weeks.

The financial burden of the US campaign continues to mount, with costs reaching nearly $1 billion in just the first three weeks, according to the broadcaster.

Despite this expense, the US has maintained daily strikes against Houthi targets for over a month.

Since March 15, the US has conducted more than 1,200 airstrikes in Yemen. According to Houthi data, which excludes casualties among their forces, these strikes have killed more than 217 civilians and injured over 430, predominantly women and children.

Last month, US President Donald Trump ordered a “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthi group and threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis began targeting ships in regional waterways in November 2023, expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 51,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Although they paused attacks during a January ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis resumed operations after Israel renewed airstrikes on Gaza last month.

