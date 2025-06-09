When human rights become rhetoric: Gaza’s genocide and the EU’s failure

As the war approaches its 88th week, over 54,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, either as a direct result of Israel’s military actions, or by starvation caused by a blockade on humanitarian aid that has left more than 2,700 children under five diagnosed with acute malnutrition. The world is witnessing an ongoing genocide according to a United Nations Special Committee and Amnesty International, a situation that has been described by the Red Cross as “worse than hell on Earth”.

Gaza’s opposition leadership has been decimated, Hamas remains militarily weakened and politically marginalised, while Israel’s government (once questioned) now stands firmly allied with its right wing, buoyed by what it frames as a security imperative. Domestic political pressures have rewarded hardline stances; for example, approval ratings surged when leadership pledged “no concessions” in Gaza.

In this environment, Israel has little, if any, incentive to negotiate a peace deal, on the contrary, in the absence of coherent international pressure, Israel’s policy goals will likely strengthen over time. Settlement building continues unabated: in Q1 2025 Israel approved over 10,000 new units in the West Bank, more than in all of 2024 combined. With each displaced family and newly built settlement, the pre-war demographic balance shifts further, consolidating control over contested areas and normalising de facto annexation while the world’s attention is elsewhere.

The European (dis)unity

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Mediterranean, rather than showing a collective response, the EU has descended into a familiar state of incoherence and division. Despite its founding identity rooted in democratic values and human rights, the war in Gaza is but another proof that, even over a tragedy of this catastrophic proportion, European unity seems impossible to achieve, and its ethos nothing but a distant idea.

The EU’s division over Gaza directly contradicts its professed Article 2 values. A union that calls itself founded on “respect for human dignity…democracy…[and] human rights” risks losing credibility when its members openly debate whether those values apply at all. When some governments accuse NGOs of antisemitism for calling Gaza a humanitarian crisis, while others pursue trade or military ties as usual, European unity on human rights crumbles.

France, for example, has publicly urged a ceasefire but resisted full trade suspension to preserve its strategic partnership; Italy’s coalition is split over whether to halt new military licenses (though Rome did pause approvals), while Belgium has seen its own parliament pass stronger resolutions that were watered down at the Council.

Germany, slave to its Holocaust legacy, has recently reiterated that the country will keep selling weapons to Israel despite lukewarm protests from the foreign minister. Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted in late 2024 that “the security of Israel is non-negotiable”, echoing Angela Merkel’s famous pledge, despite recent polls showing that 73 per cent of Germans favour halting arms sales.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has moved decisively in Israel’s favour. In April 2025, Orbán defied an ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu by inviting Israel’s prime minister on an official visit. Orbán publicly vowed to make the ICC arrest “have no effect in Hungary”. Soon after, his government announced Hungary would withdraw from the ICC entirely, accusing it of being “too politicised” over Israel in another attempt to undermine Europe’s unity.

Public sentiment has turned as well. Polls in Western Europe show Israel’s image plummeting: only about 15–20 per cent of respondents across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark and the UK still viewed Israel favourably, the lowest level since polling began in 2016, and in France and Germany, 70 per cent support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

What could a united EU do?

Maintaining an association agreement, which is “based on respect for human rights and democratic principle” with a country which is committing genocide undermines Europe’s credibility. Rescinding this agreement can be an important first step, as 34.2 per cent of Israel’s imports came from the EU, and 28.8 per cent of the country’s exports went to the EU, while only representing 0.8 per cent of the EU’s total trade. Even though terminating said agreement would not conduct to an immediate end of hostilities, the pressure of Israel’s largest trading partner can represent an important pressure on Tel Aviv to bring the war to an end.

Moreover, under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences, the Commission can withdraw tariff benefits if a partner systematically violates human rights.

The EU should also emulate individual states by suspending new military licenses to Israel. Existing contracts could be reviewed and paused if evidence emerges that EU arms were used against civilians, and any future deliveries should depend on verified steps to protect Gaza’s civilians (e.g. acceptance of aid corridors, ceasefire agreements).

But for these measures to go beyond the symbolic, the EU must go beyond the technical framework. It is not enough to cancel licenses or review trade agreements: political will is needed to transform the principle of “democratic conditionality” into a coherent practice. What is the point of demanding human rights standards from third countries if systematic violations are tolerated when they are committed by a strategic ally? The EU has legal and diplomatic mechanisms to act, but so far it has chosen not to do so. This inaction reinforces a double standard that destroys any moral legitimacy on the international stage.

If Israel can kill tens of thousands of Palestinians, whether with European‐supplied weapons or by starvation, without consequence, the EU as an entity will have irreparably lost its standing as a credible international actor, as Europe’s soft response during the 2014 Gaza conflict (when Brussels imposed only symbolic visa suspensions) proved.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.