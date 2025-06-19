Court application filed in Barbados charging Israel for crimes against humanity

Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) in collaboration with the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration filed an “unprecedented” court application in Barbados on Thursday charging Israel with genocide and crimes against humanity for its continuing killing, starvation and displacement of the Palestinian people.

A statement by the litigants said their application includes: a declaration that the State of Israel is committing genocide; that it is committing crimes against humanity including the crime of apartheid.

The application declared that if any member[s] of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attempt to enter Barbados they should be arrested for committing crimes against humanity.

The statement added: “This court application in Barbados charging the State of Israel with genocide among other crimes is unprecedented at this level and is shaping up to be a test case for other countries in the region to follow.”

A date has not been fixed for a hearing of the application but the groups will hold a press conference on Friday 20 June to further explain their application.

READ: Israeli fire kills 71 more Gazans, including many trying to get food aid