Arundhati Roy and the market of genocide

There are some figures in our public life who become larger than their words. They begin as writers, but soon turn into symbols. Arundhati Roy is one such figure. For many in India and across the world, she embodies resistance: the novelist who abandoned the comforts of literary celebrity to stand against dams, wars, Hindutva, and imperialism. She has become, in Edward Said’s words, the “conscience of the world”—that rare writer who speaks truth to power when others remain silent.

But conscience is not a permanent possession. It must be renewed by action, and it must survive the temptations of convenience. And this is where Roy’s recent decision to publish her new book Mother Mary Comes To Me with Penguin demands scrutiny. Penguin, after all, is no innocent publisher. It has funded Israeli tech enterprises whose products are deployed in the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. It has published propaganda texts such as Narendra Modi’s 370: Undoing the Unjust, glorifying the abrogation of Kashmir’s autonomy. It has carried the memoirs of Sri Lanka’s navy commander Wasantha Karannagoda, accused of overseeing starvation blockades and disappearances during the Tamil genocide.

The question is simple: what does it mean for Roy, the voice against Zionism, against Hindutva, against state violence—to enter into a contract with this same corporation?

This is not the first time Penguin has come under scrutiny. In 2014, Roy herself criticised the publisher for pulping Wendy Doniger’s The Hindus: An Alternative History after right-wing pressure. “You must tell us what happened,” she demanded of Penguin then. “What terrified you?” At that moment, Roy placed herself against the machinery of corporate cowardice.

Yet today, in a moment when Palestinian children are being buried under rubble and Kashmiris remain locked in silence, she has chosen to sign with Penguin. One cannot help but turn her own question back to her: “What terrified you, Arundhati Roy? The genocide is still going on. And you have already succumbed.”

The German philosopher Theodor Adorno once wrote of the “culture industry,” in which art loses its critical edge and becomes a commodity. We are seeing that process play out before our eyes. Roy’s words, once symbols of rebellion, are now circulating through the very machine that feeds on oppression.

It is one thing for an unknown writer, desperate for recognition, to sign with Penguin. It is another thing entirely for Arundhati Roy, who has already won the Booker Prize, who can publish anywhere, who could even self-publish as she once did with The God of Small Things. She is not powerless nor she is voiceless. She is, in fact, an institution unto herself. Which is why her decision matters.

By publishing with Penguin, Roy has allowed her resistance to be absorbed by the market of genocide. The words may still sound fiery, but the infrastructure that circulates them is funded by the same forces she claims to oppose.

Hannah Arendt, in her study of Eichmann, spoke of the “banality of evil”—the way atrocities are sustained not only by fanatics but by ordinary bureaucrats and institutions that simply go about their business. Penguin is such an institution. It will publish Modi, it will publish Karannagoda, it will publish Roy. For it, there is no contradiction, because the only principle is profit.

But for Roy there ought to be a contradiction. To collaborate with Penguin is to lend one’s moral capital to an institution that launders genocide through books. It is to participate, however indirectly, in what Achille Mbembe calls “necropolitics”—the system by which life and death are distributed through economic and political networks. Publishing is not neutral. To put one’s words through Penguin is to make them part of a marketplace that thrives on the death of Palestinians, Kashmiris, Tamils.

Defenders of Roy might argue that no writer today can escape the grip of corporate publishers. That even resistance must travel through existing structures if it is to be heard. They might say: what matters is the content of her words, not the logo on the book spine.

But this argument collapses on closer inspection. First, because Roy has always positioned herself not just as a writer of words but as a moral figure. She has denounced hypocrisy in others, exposed the complicity of liberal institutions, and refused the comforts of silence. If she is to hold others to that standard, why not herself?

Second, because precisely someone like Roy, with her global stature, does not need Penguin. She could have chosen a small radical press, she could have self-published, she could have made her book available freely online as an act of defiance. To say she had no choice is to deny her power. And when the powerful claim helplessness, it is always the powerless who pay the price.

As a Muslim reader, I cannot ignore the wound here. Roy has written eloquently against the siege of Gaza, the subjugation of Kashmir, the humiliation of Indian Muslims. She has been, for many, a secular ally who spoke what we could not always say. Yet solidarity cannot stop at rhetoric. When that same ally chooses to partner with a corporation entangled with Zionist tech, with Hindutva propaganda, with war criminals, the betrayal is not symbolic. It is material.

Talal Asad has reminded us that liberalism often masks its violence by outsourcing it—by creating a distance between lofty ideals and brutal practices. Roy’s decision exemplifies that distance. Her ideals remain anti-imperial, but her practices feed the imperial machinery.

What we are witnessing is not just personal hypocrisy but a larger truth about how dissent is managed in our times. The system does not silence every critic. Instead, it domesticates some of them. It allows them to speak loudly, but through safe channels. Their words become performances of resistance that pose no real threat. This is what Edward Said warned of when he spoke about the “co-optation of intellectuals.” Resistance becomes one more commodity, an exotic spice in the banquet of empire.

Arundhati Roy has become, tragically, part of that banquet. Her voice still sounds rebellious, but it is now carried on the back of Penguin, a company that also carries the voices of Modi and Karannagoda. In this way, rebellion and propaganda sit side by side on the same shelf. The consumer can buy both. The market wins either way.

The point is not to demonise Roy as an individual, but to remind ourselves that no dissident is beyond accountability. The cult of the celebrity intellectual is dangerous precisely because it blinds us to their compromises. We must refuse to let symbolic resistance substitute for real solidarity.

Palestine does not need words alone; it needs material refusal of complicity. Kashmir does not need rhetorical sympathy; it needs a break from the institutions that legitimise its occupation. If Arundhati Roy is to remain a true voice of conscience, she must answer for her choices—not only to history, but to the people whose struggles she claims to represent.

Until then, her new book will stand not as a testimony of resistance but as a monument to the market of genocide.

