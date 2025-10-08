Can we talk about Palestinian prisoners?

Almost sixty years since Israel started its illegal occupation and colonization of the West Bank and Gaza, two years after the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war, and as the mass arrests and systematic torture of Palestinian detainees reach unprecedented levels, why does the question of Palestinian detainees and the crimes committed against them continue to go largely ignored?

While Israel is committing a live-streamed genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, ongoing violations and crimes happening in Israeli prisons remain mostly hidden and very rarely covered. These abuses are not isolated incidents; they are part of the same machinery of occupation and control that has governed every aspect of Palestinian life since 1967. We cannot talk about Israel’s ongoing crimes without talking about the 11,100 Palestinians currently detained in Israeli occupation prisons.

Back in 1988, at the very beginning of the first Palestinian Intifada (1987 – 1993), during which more than a hundred thousand Palestinians were arrested, Amnesty International documented the abuse of Palestinian demonstrators: “Soldiers were seen severely and often indiscriminately beating demonstrators, including women and children, with clubs and rifle butts. Many required hospital treatment for broken limbs, gunshot wounds or extensive bruising.”. Under the then-defence minister Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli army commanders were instructed to break the bones of Palestinian protesters. To denounce the systematic mistreatment of their clients Palestinian lawyers decided to launch a boycott of unfair and illegitimate trials. Almost forty years after the first Intifada, the exact same violations are happening, and are largely being ignored.

The mass arrest of Palestinians: an old tool of control and collective punishment

Since 1967, at least 800,000 Palestinians from the Occupied Palestinian Territories (oPt) have been detained by Israel. Between 1948 and 1967, Israeli authorities used arrests to break the Palestinian liberation movement by systematically imprisoning Palestinian political leaders. With the beginning of the occupation and colonization of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, Israel started massively arresting Palestinians living under occupation to prevent and repress any form of opposition and resistance to the illegal occupation. This trend is reinforced during every political unrest : in the year 1987 alone, 18,000 Palestinians were arrested and since October 7, 2023 until now, Israel has arrested more than 18, 500 Palestinians. As during the first intifada, all of Palestinian society – including workers, students, doctors, lawyers – have been victims of this policy of mass arrest and arbitrary detention.

Israel’s sham trials

Palestinians in the West Bank are controlled by Israeli military orders which govern every aspect of Palestinian life, from freedom of expression to freedom of assembly. Under this regime, every single Palestinian is at risk of being arrested and tried in front of military courts which have a conviction rate close to 100 per cent. On the other hand, Israeli settlers, when arrested, are tried in front of Israeli civilian courts. The two groups, while in the same territory, are governed by different laws, and tried in front of different courts, effectively entrenching Israel’s system of apartheid.

Even worse, Palestinians living in occupied territories can be arrested and held indefinitely without trial. In the West Bank and East-Jerusalem, Israel occupation forces use administrative detention to arbitrary arrest and detain Palestinian civilians without any charges or trial, based on evidence contained in an infamous “secret file”, which cannot be accessed by them nor their lawyers, preventing them from challenging the detention order and exercising their right to defense. The detention order, issued for a maximum period of six months, can be renewed indefinitely, leaving detainees in a state of constant uncertainty, not knowing the reason – if any – for their arrest, nor when – or if – they will be released. This regime of detention, inherited from the British mandate, has almost never been applied to Israeli settlers living in the same territory. As of September 2023, there were around 1,200 Palestinian administrative detainees, today the number almost tripled to more than 3,500.

For Palestinians in Gaza, Israel uses the “unlawful combatant law” to detain them arbitrarily and indefinitely. Their arrest is based on their alleged belonging to an armed group “perpetrating hostile acts” against Israel, on the assumption that their release would be a threat to the state’s security as long as the hostilities are ongoing. Through this law, Palestinians can be held indefinitely, without trial nor access to any evidence held against them. They can be detained for weeks or months without having access to their lawyers or being presented to a judge. Based on an amendment to the law made in December 2023, detainees could be held for up to 180 days, around 6 months, without seeing a lawyer. Since 7 October 2023, thousands of Palestinians from Gaza were detained without providing any information on their whereabouts to their families or lawyers, effectively subjecting them to enforced disappearance. As documented by Palestinian human rights organizations and leaked data from the Israeli occupation army itself, the extreme majority of Palestinians detained from Gaza are civilians.

It is this very system of mass arrest of Palestinians living in occupied territories, which allows Israel’s system of occupation and colonization to sustain itself. Yet, diplomatic statements from states’ representatives, while systematically mentioning Israeli hostages and demanding their unconditional release, rarely ever refer to Palestinian detainees, including Palestinian civilians arrested en-masse since the beginning of the ongoing genocide.

The scale, organised nature and gravity of the crimes

During and after their arrest, Palestinian prisoners are subjected to crimes of a particular scale and gravity. These crimes are not single abuses of power by individuals but are systematic and organized in nature: there is a clear pattern of crimes across all Israeli prisons and detention centers. Everywhere, torture and mistreatment is used during the arrest, transfer and detention of Palestinians, including intense beatings, sexual violence, stress positions, sleep deprivation and inhumane detention conditions.

After 7 October 2023, Israel opened new military detention centers, Sde Teiman and Anatot, de facto torture camps for Palestinian detainees from Gaza where unimaginable acts of torture have been committed. When arrested, detainees are victims of constant beatings, threats and abuse. During their entire detention, except during showers and sleeping time, detainees are kept in stress positions, handcuffs, and blindfolds.

When taken into interrogations, for days sometimes weeks, detainees endure extremely violent forms of torture, deprived of sleep and sexually tortured, including through rape, sexual assault, beatings in their private parts, and threat of sexual violence. In between interrogation and torture sessions, detainees are taken into the “disco room”, a room with no windows and loud music blasting 24/7 while they remain blindfolded, and hands and feet chained.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 77 Palestinians were killed or died while in Israeli custody and 85 bodies are still being withheld by Israeli authorities as a form of punishment for their families and loved ones.

The implication of high-level Israeli officials

Crimes against Palestinian detainees are committed by state agents including Israeli soldiers from the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), police officers, prison guards from the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) and interrogators from the Israel Security Agency (ISA). The methods of torture used against Palestinian detainees are decided at the highest level of the Israeli government. The ISA, responsible for most interrogations, is overseen by the Prime Minister’s office with its chief answering directly to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The IOF, responsible for most violations occurring during the arrest of Palestinian detainees and in the military detention camps of Sde Teiman and Anatot, is under the authority of the ministry of defense, Yoav Galant from December 2022 until November 2024 and Israël Katz since then. Finally, the Israel Prison Service, the state agency responsible for overseeing prisons in Israel and responsible for most violations against Palestinian detainees in prison, is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Security, the settler and extremist Ben-Gvir, who very proudly brags about worsening detention conditions for Palestinian prisoners. In July 2024, in a post on X he stated that “Since I took office as Minister of National Security, one of the top goals I have set for myself is to worsen the conditions of terrorists in prisons, and reduce their rights to the minimum required by law. (…) we stopped the financial deposits, we canceled the canteens for the terrorists, we removed the electrical appliances from the cells, we stopped the terrorist promenade, we dramatically reduced the time the terrorists spent in the showers, we canceled the speaker’s status, we stopped the indulgent food menu, which was converted into a minimal menu, and in short – we completely stopped the camp conditions. Terrorists who are currently released from prison indicate that they will never want to return to an Israeli prison.”.

Multiple statements by Israeli politicians also illustrate the normalization and promotion of violence against Palestinian detainees and their dehumanization, in the context of the ongoing genocide, with constant reference to detainees as “terrorists”, inherent threat, or insects. In December 2023, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Aryeh Yitzhak King, said on X that “If it were up to me, I would have dispatched D-9 bulldozers and put them behind the mounds of dirt and would have given the order to cover all these hundreds of ants, while they’re still alive.”, while referring to Palestinian men in Gaza detained by the Israeli army, handcuffed, stripped and blindfolded. After the video of the gang rape of a Palestinian detainee was leaked, Hanoch Milwidsky, a Member of the Israel parliament from the Likud was asked whether it was legitimate “to insert a stick into a person’s rectum” to which he answered that “If he is a Nukhba [special forces unit of Al-Qassam Brigades], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!”.

A system of complete impunity

While the violations have been well documented for decades by Palestinian and international organizations, Israeli occupation soldiers, police officers, prison guards and security service interrogators committing crimes against Palestinian detainees enjoy a system of complete impunity. According to the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI), while more than 1,400 complaints of torture by the ISA interrogators were submitted to the Ministry of Justice since 2001, only three criminal investigations have been opened and all the cases were closed without any indictment. The few soldiers convicted for crimes against Palestinians get very light sentences, like Elor Azaria, the Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded and incapacitated Palestinian lying on his back and was freed after only 9 months in prison.

The arbitrary arrest of Palestinian men, women and children, and the horrific violations committed against them, including torture, willful killing, enforced disappearance, deportation, rape and other forms of sexual violence, have been at the very foundation of Israel’s occupation, its settler colonial project, and the ongoing genocide. Yet, Palestinian prisoners remain a side-subject which has been largely ignored – in diplomatic discourses, by the media, and in prosecutorial efforts.

Palestinian prisoners represent more than individuals behind bars. Their suffering exposes the depth of the occupation’s brutality, and their resistance to unlawful detention and inhuman treatment reflects the determination of an entire nation seeking freedom, justice, and independence. The brutality of the Israeli regime has always been very visible inside its prison.

In the end, Palestinian prisoners are not a side issue—they are central to the broader fight for liberation. In Palestine, the struggle for justice cannot be separated into fragments – what happens in Gaza, in the West Bank, and inside prison walls are all components of a single, unified system of colonization, oppression, and annihilation of Palestinian life. Their stories remind us that the Palestinian cause is whole and indivisible. Let’s finally talk about Palestinian prisoners.

