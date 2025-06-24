China backs Iran's efforts to safeguard sovereignty, security

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday reiterated Beijing’s support for Iran’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, state-backed Xinhua News reported, Anadolu reports.

China “supports Iran’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security, and on that basis, achieve a genuine ceasefire and restore normal life for the people,” Wang Yi said.

The comments by China’s top diplomat came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after 12 days of war.

During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Wang emphasized China’s commitment to supporting a true ceasefire, helping restore normalcy for affected civilians, and working toward a swift de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

He also said China encourages the UN Security Council to fulfill its core responsibility of maintaining global peace and security.

Araghchi, in response, condemned the actions of Israel and the US targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them serious breaches of international law that compel Iran to retaliate.

Expressing Iran’s desire to continue close coordination with China and welcoming a greater Chinese role in reducing regional tensions, he said that meaningful negotiations can only begin once Israeli aggression stops.

