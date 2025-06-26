Gaza tribal leaders facilitate safe aid delivery

The Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs in the Gaza Strip, headed by Sheikh Abu Salman Al-Mughni, praised on Wednesday the role played by tribesmen in facilitating the safe and dignified delivery of aid to those who deserve it.

The Commission said in a statement that the tribesmen have acted as a shield of safety that protects people and places in times of hardship.

Palestinians receive aid supplies after aid trucks sent by the United Nations under Israeli attacks enter the Zakim border crossing under the protection of Palestinians and reached the warehouses in the north of in Gaza City, Gaza, on June 25, 2025. [Photo by Mohammed Asad]

The Commission emphasised that these efforts are not merely field work, but rather historic stances recorded into their “long history of loyalty and manhood”, noting that tribal men represent a symbol of steadfastness and strength, and the backbone of societal cohesion.

The Commission also expressed pride and gratitude, affirming that tribal men will remain a pillar of the Palestinian nation and its “unshakable glory”.

