Gaza tribes call for activating revolutionary courts to confront criminals and gangs

The National Gathering of Palestinian Tribes, Clans and Families in Gaza on Monday called for the immediate activation of revolutionary courts to try anyone found guilty of forming criminal gangs, facilitating looting, or committing acts of murder and intimidation against citizens.

The statement, received by the Palestinian Information Centre, came in response to the growing spread of organised crime, killings, looting, and the emergence of opportunistic traders accused of starving the people, manipulating cash flow, and fuelling usury, extortion, and exploitation.

The Gathering urged action against corrupt merchants and speculators who deliberately create cash crises, monopolise goods, and raise prices at the expense of ordinary citizens.

It also called for opening files on organised usury and pursuing those who take advantage of people’s hardships, placing unjust financial burdens on them in ways that contradict national, religious, and social values.

The Gathering appealed to the relevant judicial and security authorities to form specialised revolutionary courts and enforce revolutionary law against those who betray the people during these most difficult times.

The statement concluded: “Our afflicted people in Gaza deserve to have their dignity and basic needs protected. We will not allow them to fall prey to criminal gangs, corruption, or those who profit from their suffering. At the National Gathering, we will stand firmly with our people to defend their rights and security, and we will not allow a return to chaos and collapse.”

