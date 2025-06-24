Global shipping firm Maersk divests from companies aiding Israel’s settlement enterprise

Danish shipping giant Maersk has announced plans to terminate its business dealings with companies connected to Israeli settlements in the illegally occupied West Bank, following a sustained campaign by Palestinian activists and growing scrutiny over corporate complicity in war crimes.

The move comes a month after the global shipping giant voted on halting shipments of arms to Israel during its annual AGM.

The decision to divest from Israeli settlements was disclosed on the Maersk’s website, follows months of mounting pressure led by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), which accused Maersk of facilitating Israel’s military supply chains, including the delivery of weapon components.

According to the company, the decision was prompted by a review of its cargo operations related to the West Bank. Maersk said it had enhanced its vetting procedures “in relation to Israeli settlements,” and aligned its compliance with the United Nations’ database of businesses engaged in activities within the occupied territories.

The database in question is maintained by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and was established in response to UN Human Rights Council resolution 31/36, adopted in 2016. The list identifies companies that are involved in or benefit from Israel’s settlement enterprise, including by providing services, infrastructure or financial backing.

While Maersk has not named the firms it will cease working with, the company confirmed its decision to Al Jazeera. Activists welcomed the development as a first step but urged further action.

“This sends a clear message to the global shipping industry: compliance with international law and basic human rights is not optional,” said Aisha Nizar from PYM. “Doing business with Israel’s illegal settlements is no longer viable, and the world is watching to see who follows next.”

Nizar, however, criticised Maersk for continuing to transport military hardware for the Israeli armed forces, including parts for F-35 fighter jets. “Maersk continues to profit from the genocide of our people – regularly shipping F-35 components used to bomb and massacre Palestinians,” she said. “We will continue to build pressure and mobilise people power until Maersk cuts all ties to genocide and ends the transport of weapons and weapons components to Israel.”

Campaigners have repeatedly called out Maersk’s involvement in Israel’s war economy. Just last year, Spain blocked Maersk vessels transporting military cargo to Israel from docking in its ports. Earlier this month, the Palestinian Youth Movement published findings alleging that Maersk was using the Dutch port of Rotterdam as a key transit point for components destined for Israel’s F-35 programme, despite a Dutch court order prohibiting such exports.

Although Maersk insists it has policies prohibiting the shipment of weapons to active conflict zones, it confirmed to Al Jazeera that its US-based subsidiary, Maersk Line Limited, is still engaged in transporting materials for the global F-35 supply chain.

