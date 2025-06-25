Iran arrests 700 people accused of spying for Israel

Iran has arrested 700 people during the 12-day conflict on suspicion of spying for Israel, according to an Iranian news agency.

The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported that three individuals were executed on Wednesday after being convicted of espionage for Israel’s Mossad spy agency and of smuggling equipment used in assassinations.

The agency stated that the smuggled items were involved in the killing of an unnamed individual, without providing further details.

Iran has previously executed several people accused of collaborating with Mossad and facilitating its operations inside the country.

The charges in such cases have ranged from assassinating nuclear scientists to engaging in sabotage aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme.