Iran launches unprecedented missile strike on Israel, causing heavy casualties and extensive damage

Israel came under a large-scale missile attack by Iran early on Tuesday, in what Israeli officials described as one of the most severe assaults since the escalation between the two sides began.

The Israeli Home Front Command announced the attack shortly after it began and confirmed expanding its early warning coverage to include all areas across Israel — from Eilat in the south to Metula in the north — following the detection of missiles launched from Iranian territory.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that “sirens were activated in several parts of the country after Iranian missiles were detected,” urging the public to follow Home Front Command instructions and immediately seek shelter in secure areas.

Sirens were heard across multiple cities, including Tel Aviv and Beersheba. According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Kan, several people remained trapped inside a building in Beersheba after it sustained a direct hit and was heavily damaged by an Iranian missile.

Medical and security sources confirmed that at least eight Israelis were killed and dozens more wounded, with several in critical condition. Emergency teams reported that a seven-storey residential building in Beersheba was directly struck, and rescue operations are ongoing to recover those trapped under the rubble.

READ: French president says US attacks on Iran have ‘no legal basis’