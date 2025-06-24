Iranian FM: No agreement on ceasefire yet, Israel must end its aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said there is no agreement yet on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, insisting that “Israel started the war against Iran, not the other way round.”

In remarks given early this morning, Araghchi explained that “Iran has repeatedly made it clear that the aggression came from the Israeli regime, and Tehran’s response was an act of legitimate self-defence.” He denied that any understandings had been reached on halting military operations as of now.

READ: Iran launches unprecedented missile strike on Israel, causing heavy casualties and extensive damage

He added, “If the Israeli regime ends its unlawful aggression against the Iranian people before 4 a.m. Tehran time, we do not intend to continue our military response beyond that time,” stressing that a final decision on suspending military action would be taken later.

“Our powerful armed forces continued their military operations to punish Israel for its aggression up to the very last moment—at 4 a.m.,” he said.

“With all Iranians, I extend my gratitude to our brave armed forces who remained fully prepared to defend our beloved homeland to the last drop of their blood, and who responded to every enemy attack until the very last moment,” he concluded.

READ: Israeli officials signal willingness to end war if Khamenei agrees