In Hebrew social media post, Iran’s Khamenei threatens ‘heavy cost’ if Israel renews attacks

Posting in Hebrew on X, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah warned Thursday that any new Israeli attacks on his country would come with a “heavy cost,” Anadolu reports.

“The Zionist entity (Israel) must know that all aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran will come at a heavy cost,” Khamenei wrote.

על הישות הציונית לדעת שכל התוקפנות כלפי הרפובליקה האסלאמית של איראן תעלה לה ביוקר. — Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) June 26, 2025

The warning comes shortly after Khamenei threatened to attack US bases in the region if Washington renewed strikes on Iranian territory.

“The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter,” he said in a televised speech.

“Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” he added.

Khamenei’s remarks were his first public comment since a 12-day war between Iran and Israel came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire on June 24.

Israel launched 12 days of airstrikes as of June 13 on military, nuclear, and civilian sites across Iran, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332 others, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.