Slovenia warns it will act if EU fails to take steps on Gaza

Slovenia has announced that it will take joint action with like-minded countries if the European Union does not take concrete steps within the next two weeks to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, which has been under a deadly Israeli assault for the past 21 months.

Speaking to journalists on the side-lines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob criticised some EU member states for prioritising their own interests over the protection of Palestinian human rights.

Golob stressed the importance of the EU taking meaningful action against Israel. He stated: “Unless the EU takes concrete action today or within two weeks, each member state, including Slovenia and some countries that share our views, will be forced to take the next steps on their own.”

Underlining that the EU must move beyond symbolic solidarity, “the Slovenian leader said: “It is high time that we do not show just solidarity, but we put real pressure on the Israeli government.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has been carrying out what has been described as a genocidal campaign in Gaza, with the backing of the United States. The offensive includes widespread killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to end the violence.

The ongoing assault has resulted in more than 188,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children, in addition to over 11,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of many, including children.