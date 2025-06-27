Sudan: Military sources confirm new arms delivery to RSF via Sudan-Libya-Egypt border triangle

Military sources have confirmed to RT that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have received a new shipment of weapons through the border triangle connecting Sudan, Libya and Egypt.

According to the same sources, unidentified Libyan groups transported the weapons to the RSF through the triangle area, after which the RSF moved them to Darfur.

The sources also noted that the arms transfer coincided with the recent appearance of RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) in an undisclosed area of Darfur. They added that the shipment likely included anti-aircraft systems, jamming devices and missiles capable of intercepting drones.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise on multiple fronts across Sudan, accompanied by ongoing military reinforcements—particularly in Kordofan, Darfur and the border triangle region with Egypt and Libya.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army declared it had fully regained control of the Baldago area in the Blue Nile region, along with securing additional strategic positions within the same area.

Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has been ongoing since 15 April 2023. On 26 March this year, the army declared it had fully reclaimed the capital, Khartoum, from RSF control.