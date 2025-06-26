Antigua-flagged ‘genocide fleet’ delivers explosives to Israel

An Antigua and Barbuda-flagged vessel, the HC Opal, has been caught delivering military explosives to Israel, in direct violation of international law and clear directives issued by its own flag state, prohibiting vessels from carrying arms and ammunition. The clandestine shipment is for essential components for artillery shells that are essential for Israel in executing its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The HC Opal, operated by Danish company Ocean 7 Projects and managed by Germany’s Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd., offloaded at least 10 tonnes of Hexachloroethane at Haifa port on 4 June. Hexachloroethane is a military chemical, which the Israel Military Industries (IMI) uses to produce its M150 155 mm artillery gun projectile.

Hexachloroethane was consigned to IMI Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer. The offloaded substance is a key component in the M150 155mm artillery shell, crucial weapon in the genocide in Gaza and very commonly used by the Israeli military in other ground invasions, such as in Lebanon.

In addition to the Hexachloroethane, the vessel was also carrying detonators, rocket parts, RDX/Hexogen, and TNT, materials presumed to have been similarly delivered to Israel,

The revelations are deeply troubling not only for their content but also for the circumstances surrounding the delivery.

On 29 May, Antigua and Barbuda had issued an official maritime directive explicitly prohibiting vessels flying its flag from transporting arms or military equipment to conflict zones. The HC Opal subsequently went dark. Its Automatic Identification System (AIS) was disabled on the very same day.

Evidence of the cargo’s unloading in Israel, indicates that the vessel re-emerged on radar only on 5 June, by which time the military cargo had already been discharged. Further evidence of cargo unloading is shown by the vessel’s decreased draught—1.6 meters less than when it was last visible—indicating a significant reduction in onboard weight consistent with unloading large quantities of cargo.

“Going dark’ is in violation of the obligations under international maritime conventions, including obligations under the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda” said No Harbour for Genocide initiative, a campaign that brings together various civil society groups, human rights organisations, and legal experts. “While these actions might mask public scrutiny on the vessel’s movement, they strengthen the case for holding the captain, operators, insurer and owners of the HC Opal accountable in the transport of military illegal material.”

The directive issued by Antigua and Barbuda states that vessels in breach of the prohibition are liable to be detained abroad, stripped of their flag, and subjected to legal consequences. The directive aligns with obligations under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Arms Trade Treaty. The maritime law consultancy ASCOMARE has lauded Antigua and Barbuda’s position, calling on other states to follow suit.

Mahmoud Nawajaa, General Coordinator of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee, called on Antigua and Barbuda to enforce its law with immediate effect.

“The BDS movement has applauded the unequivocal position taken by Antigua and Barbuda upholding its legal obligations under international law” said Nawajaa. “However, we now urge Antigua and Barbuda to translate its declared position into concrete actions to combat this infringement of its laws and sovereignty by taking legal action against it.”

The Norwegian insurer Gard is also under scrutiny, having underwritten the HC Opal’s voyage. Activists say Gard shares responsibility for facilitating the illegal arms transfer.

Based on maritime data and investigation by BDS, the HC Opal is believed to have carried over 350 tonnes of military materiel in at least 23 containers. These include a detailed breakdown of banned items that are categorised under UN explosives classifications. The items are also banned under Antigua and Barbuda’s own law when destined for conflict zones.

Dr Shir Hever, Military Embargo Campaign Coordinator at BDS, described the vessel as part of a “genocide fleet.” He stated: “The HC Opal and the likes are not cargo ships – They are a Genocide Fleet, a supply line for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people. All of this cargo is in fact raw material for making artillery shells and air-to-surface bombs. A single MK84 bomb can level a whole residential building, killing entire Palestinian families.”

The delivery takes place in the context of Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, which legal experts and genocide scholars have increasingly characterised as a genocide. Over 56,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, have been killed since October 2023. The actual death toll as a new study has found is likely to be much higher.

