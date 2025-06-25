Middle East Monitor
Syria to hold indirect negotiations via mediators to stop Israeli aggression

June 25, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa gives a speech in the capital Damascus, Syria on March 13, 2025 [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa reiterated on Wednesday the need to hold indirect talks to stop Israeli aggression, Anadolu reports.

“Mr. President stressed working to stop the (Israeli) attacks through indirect negotiations via international mediators,” a presidential statement said.

Sharaa’s remarks came during his meeting with notable figures from Quneitra and Golan provinces in southern Syria.

The Syrian president listened to representatives’ insights on “repeated Israeli incursions and attacks,” according to the statement.

