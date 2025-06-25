Syria to hold indirect negotiations via mediators to stop Israeli aggression

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa reiterated on Wednesday the need to hold indirect talks to stop Israeli aggression, Anadolu reports.

“Mr. President stressed working to stop the (Israeli) attacks through indirect negotiations via international mediators,” a presidential statement said.

Sharaa’s remarks came during his meeting with notable figures from Quneitra and Golan provinces in southern Syria.

The Syrian president listened to representatives’ insights on “repeated Israeli incursions and attacks,” according to the statement.

READ: Syrian FM condemns Damascus terror attack as an assault on all Syrians, not just one sect