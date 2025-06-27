Trump says he dropped all work on sanction relief for Iran after Khamenei’s statement

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he halted all work on sanction relief for Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statement, Anadolu reports.

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery – The sanctions are BITING!

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to attack US bases in the region if Washington renewed strikes.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei said.

Trump said Khamenei, as a man of great faith, is not supposed to lie.

“Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” he said.