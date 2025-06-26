Trump urges Israel to cancel Netanyahu’s trial or grant a pardon

US President Donald Trump has called for the immediate cancellation of the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or for him to be granted a pardon, describing the ongoing legal proceedings during wartime as “unprecedented” and “a ridiculous campaign”.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, according to Aljazeera.com.

“I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister,” Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

In his post, Trump praised Netanyahu as a “warrior” that went through hell to fight “a very tough and brilliant long time enemy of Israel, Iran.”

He further said that no one in Israel’s history has fought more bravely or effectively than Netanyahu. “He worked in perfect harmony with me as US President.”

The US President added: “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu.” stressing that continuing the trial at such a time is a disservice to a man who has given so much to his country.

He concluded: “Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero.”

