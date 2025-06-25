Palestinian child killed by Israeli army during West Bank raid

One child was killed by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to medics.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a 14-year-old Palestinian succumbed to live bullet wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire in the Yamun town of northern Jenin.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the army forces stormed Yamun and searched civilians’ homes and stores, which led to confrontations with Palestinians.

Another Palestinian was injured when illegal Israeli settlers assaulted him with rocks in Asira al-Qibliya village of Nablus, northern West Bank, said Hafez Saleh, the head of the village council.

Settlers also set ablaze nearly 10 dunams (1 dunam = 1,000 square meters) of farmlands, and opened fire on locals who tried to stop the attack, Saleh added.

Separately, Israeli army forces withdrew from the Ya’bad town in the northern West Bank on Wednesday after a 16-hour military operation, witnesses said.

During the assault, Israeli forces raided several homes in the town and interrogated dozens of residents before detaining several people, they added.

Mayor Amjad Atatreh said army forces closed all entry points to the town and imposed a curfew during the raid.

“Several homes were turned into military barracks, and the residents’ valuables, including gold jewelry and money, were seized by Israeli forces,” he told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also raided the city of Jenin, searched several stores in the area, and fired tear gas canisters at residents, witnesses said.

Since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 977 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

