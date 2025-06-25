Middle East Monitor
Path of dialogue, diplomacy should be taken to end violence in Middle East: Pope

June 25, 2025 at 7:33 pm

Pope Leo XIV attends his first general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 21, 2025. [isabella Bonotto - Anadolu Agency]

Path of dialogue and diplomacy should be taken to end the violence in the Middle East, Pope Leo said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

During his Wednesday general audience, Leo said he is closely and hopefully following the situation in Iran, Israel, and Palestine. He called for an end to violence in the region and reiterated the need for peace, according to Vatican News Agency.

“The path of dialogue, diplomacy, and peace be chosen with determination,” he added.

Commenting on the terrorist attack on Mar Elias Church in Damascus on June 22, the pontiff said the attack highlights “the deep fragility” that Syria continues to live through after years of instability and violence.

Leo urged the international community to “not turn its gaze away from this country” and support it “through acts of solidarity and a renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation.”

