UK denounces expansion of Israeli operations as situation in Gaza remains 'gravest concern'

The UK “strongly” opposes the expansion of military operations in Gaza, settler violence in the West Bank and the blocking of humanitarian aid, as the situation in Gaza remains a “gravest concern,” the British deputy prime minister said Wednesday.

“The situation in Gaza remains the gravest concern,” Angela Rayner said at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended the NATO leaders’ summit in the Hague.

Rayner underlined that “Israel’s recent action is appalling and counter-productive.”

“We strongly oppose to the expansion of military operations (in Gaza), settler violence (in the occupied West Bank) and blocking of humanitarian aid,” she added.

Asked about why the UK continues to export F-35 parts to Israel, Rayner said that Britain does not sell arms directly to Israel, which might breach international humanitarian law.

READ: In a boost to BDS, UK Co-op divests from Israel

In September, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel following a review that found a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The suspended licenses include components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and targeting equipment — though they exclude UK-made components used in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Gaza death toll reaches 84,000 far higher than official counts, new study finds

UK ‘working to de-escalate tensions in Middle East’

Referring to days of aerial combat between Israel and Iran, Rayner said “at this time of international volatility,” Britain is working with our allies to de-escalate the tensions in the Middle East and “to ensure the conflict does not intensify further.”

“Our aim continues to be preventing Iran from securing nuclear weapons and to urge the Iranians to return to negotiations,” she said.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

WATCH: America Gets Played by Israel—Once Again | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani