UN official for Libya to present 'time-bound and politically pragmatic' roadmap in August

The UN’s senior official for Libya announced Tuesday that she will present a political roadmap in August to help end the country’s “transitional processes,” Anadolu reports.

“UNSMIL (UN Support Mission in Libya) intends to present a time-bound and politically pragmatic roadmap that reflects the Libyan people’s demand for tangible change, with the goal of ending the transitional processes,” Hanna Tetteh told the Security Council.

“I urge all parties to engage in good faith and to be ready to forge consensus on this roadmap,” she said.

Tetteh warned that Libya is “yet again at a critical juncture” as fears grow about renewed armed clashes.

“The continued inflow of weapons into Tripoli has led to the proliferation of heavy arms and weapons depots in densely populated civilian areas, posing serious risks to civilian lives,” she said.

Calling on all political and security actors to avoid escalatory behavior, she noted: “This is not the time for brinksmanship and unilateral actions, there is the urgent need for cool heads to prevail.”

Tetteh stressed that “cohesive international support is indispensable” and appealed for the Security Council’s “readiness to take measures against those obstructing the political process, or actively instigating violence and criminality.”

Armed clashes in May temporarily disrupted UN operations in Tripoli, with the mission urging the Government of National Unity to facilitate the full resumption of humanitarian efforts, particularly those led by international NGOs.