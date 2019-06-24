UN rights chief raises concern at Idlib situation

The UN’s top human rights official on Monday expressed concern at the aggression of the Syrian regime and its allies, targeting public facilities in the northwestern city of Idlib, reports Anadolu Agency.

Inaugurating the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, the top official commented on diverse issues ranging from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, crackdown in Sudan, persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and also on the conditions of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China.

READ: China tells Turkey to support its fight against Uighur militants

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told UNHRC members that 200,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing clashes in Idlib.

“The recent and continuing military escalations in Syria – in Idlib and western Aleppo city – are of extreme concern. The Office [UNHRC] has received reports of hundreds of ongoing civilian casualties and destruction to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools,” she said.

Bachelet, a politician who served as President of Chile from 2006 to 2010, said the Syrian regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity in early 2011 and had triggered a civil war, leading to the death of hundreds of thousands.

Turkey and Russia last September agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone. But the regime has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire and launched fresh attacks inside the territory.

READ: Iran, Russia must stop Syria regime attacking outposts