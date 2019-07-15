Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests 9 Palestinians in West Bank

July 15, 2019 at 10:30 am
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian in the West Bank [Wisam Hashlamoun/Apaimages]
Israeli forces arrested nine Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Monday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”. It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

