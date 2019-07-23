Iraqi Journalists’ Syndicate to sack members visiting Israel

The Journalists’ Syndicate in Iraq announced on Monday that it would sack any of its members who visit Israel, Anadolu has reported. The announcement followed Israeli reports that a group of six Arab journalists, including Saudis and Iraqis, is to visit Israel next week.

“The Syndicate of Iraqi Journalists strongly condemns this visit,” explained a formal statement to the media. It added that this visit opposes the national goals of the Iraqi Syndicate, which rejects all forms of normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, the Syndicate condemned the hostile policy of the Israeli occupation authorities towards the Arab states and Arab nations, “usurping the land of Palestine, committing flagrant violations and killing and displacing the Arab people of Palestine.”

The union warned that it would sack any Iraqi journalist who takes part in this or any future visit.

