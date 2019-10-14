PA seeks to replace Israel goods with Arab items

Palestinian Authority (PA) government is planning to replace Israeli goods with Arab goods in the Palestinian markets, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said yesterday.

His remarks came as Israel warned that agricultural commodities could be stopped from entering the Palestinian markets because of the PA’s plans to diversify the sources of its imports.

The PA said such action would be an extension of Israel’s settlement and annexation policy in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PA government stressed that it is sticking to its right to diversify its economic resources based on the Paris Economic Protocol.

OPINION: Interpal is David to Israel’s Goliath in the struggle to help Palestinians in need