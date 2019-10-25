Minor involved in Dawabsheh family’s murder guilty of membership in terror group

An Israeli court yesterday convicted one of the attackers – involved in the arson attack against the house of the Palestinian Dawabsheh family – of being a member of a Jewish terror organisation.

The Central District Court in Lod approved a plea deal agreement reached in May with the prosecution, in which the minor admitted to conspiring to set fire to the Dawabsheh family home for racist motives, and involvement in other hate crimes.

In 2015, extremist Jewish Israeli settlers set fire to the Dawabsheh family home in Duma, orphaning Ahmed – who was four years old at the time – and killing his parents and baby brother, Ali.

Although the plea bargain was approved by the court, the minor wasn’t automatically charged due to his age, and his verdict will be handed down later.

The minor, who was found guilty yesterday, has never been convicted of murder following the family’s death, but rather conspiracy to carry out a crime with the main defendant in the case.

