12,000 Syrian civilians forcibly displaced by regime and Russia’s bombing

In the past 24 hours, approximately 12,000 civilians have been forcibly displaced from the “de-escalation zone” in northern Syria, to areas near the Turkish borders, to escape the bombings of the regime and Russia.

With the recent statistics, the number of IDPs from the region as of Wednesday has reached a total of 110,000 civilians during the past month, and a half stated local sources to Anadolu Agency.

Mohammed Al-Hallaj, the coordinator of the Civil Response Coordinators in Northern Syria (local), told Anadolu Agency that 110,000 civilians, making up 20,000 families, have fled the de-escalation zone within a month and a half.

Al-Hallaj also stated that the IDPs moved to the border areas to escape the bombings of Russia, the Syrian regime forces and Iranian terrorist groups.

He explained that the numbers of IDPs have increased with the escalation of the bombings during the mentioned period, noting that the intense attacks launched by the regime and its allies on Tuesday led to the displacement of about 12,000 civilians during the past 24 hours.

Al-Hallaj added that the southern countryside of Idlib is the most targeted area, indicating that the displaced families have been spread among olive trees and that they are in urgent need of tents, blankets and food.

Al-Hallaj pointed out that the regime has been intentionally targeting hospitals, civil defence centres and other vital facilities to prevent people from returning to their cities and towns.

It is noteworthy that the IDPs fleeing the bombings of the regime and its allies are taking refuge in the camps located in villages and towns near the Syrian-Turkish borders, in addition to the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch areas that the Turkish and Syrian National Army freed from terrorism.

Another part of the IDPs is forced to take refuge in the olive fields, amid harsh weather conditions.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed by the regime and Russian attacks in the de-escalation zone, since 17 September 2018.

The attacks also resulted in the displacement of more than a million civilians to relatively safe areas or close to the Turkish borders.