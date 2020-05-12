Iran says will support new Iraq government 

Iran will continue to support the new Iraqi government, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced yesterday.

“Iran attaches great significance to the independence, political stability, national sovereignty and integrity of Iraq,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Tehran, Rouhani reiterated, “will always stand by Iraq, in line with the interests of both nations’ people.”

The Iranian leader warned against what he described as “conspirators who have targeted the interests of Iraq and regional countries,” as quoted by the Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA).

During the call, Rouhani also discussed the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, as well as “expanding trade interactions through land borders.”

Regarding the novel coronavirus, Rouhani noted that Tehran was “ready” to assist Iraq in the fight against COVID-19, stressing on the significance of “exchanging information and knowledge” on the matter.