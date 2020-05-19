Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt registers 720 new coronavirus cases in one day

May 19, 2020 at 7:44 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, News
A member of the medical staff at the infectious diseases unit of the Imbaba hospital in the capital Cairo, is pictured on 19 April,2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis [AHMED HASAN/AFP via Getty Images]
Egypt on Tuesday registered 720 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, its highest daily toll since detecting the first confirmed case in February.

The new cases brought the total infections to 13,484 cases, the ministry added in a statement.

The country’s former daily record was 535 cases on Monday.

Egypt recorded 14 deaths on Tuesday, the statement said bringing the total fatalities to 659. Nearly 3,750 people recovered and discharged from isolation hospitals.

